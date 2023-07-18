Rescue workers have recovered the last body and ended search operations at a flooded underpass in South Korea where more than a dozen people died in an incident that is now the subject of multiple official probes.

South Korea is at the peak of its summer monsoon season, and days of torrential rain have caused widespread flooding and landslides, with rivers bursting their banks, and reservoirs and dams overflowing. More rain is forecast in the coming days.

The interior ministry said that 41 people were killed and another nine were still missing nationwide in the heavy downpours, most of them buried by landslides or falling into a flooded reservoir.