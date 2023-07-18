  • Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of Thailand's Move Forward Party, who failed to win parliamentary support to become prime minister, reacts during a parliamentary session in Bangkok on Thursday. | REUTERS
    Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of Thailand's Move Forward Party, who failed to win parliamentary support to become prime minister, reacts during a parliamentary session in Bangkok on Thursday. | REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

Bangkok – The liberal reformist seeking to become Thailand’s prime minister said Monday he was marshaling support for his next attempt at the job, after military-appointed senators foiled his first.

Efforts to elect a government have deadlocked on parliament’s refusal to endorse the candidacy of Pita Limjaroenrat, whose Move Forward Party (MFP) won the most seats in May elections.

Establishment lawmakers consider his party’s pledge to reform the kingdom’s strict royal defamation laws a red line and the Harvard-educated politician’s nomination fell 51 votes short last week.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW