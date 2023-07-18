The liberal reformist seeking to become Thailand’s prime minister said Monday he was marshaling support for his next attempt at the job, after military-appointed senators foiled his first.

Efforts to elect a government have deadlocked on parliament’s refusal to endorse the candidacy of Pita Limjaroenrat, whose Move Forward Party (MFP) won the most seats in May elections.

Establishment lawmakers consider his party’s pledge to reform the kingdom’s strict royal defamation laws a red line and the Harvard-educated politician’s nomination fell 51 votes short last week.