U.S. climate envoy John Kerry met with top Chinese officials on Tuesday, the second day of his visit to Beijing, calling the talks a rare opportunity for the world’s two biggest economies to stabilize ties via cooperation on fighting climate change.
“Our hope is that this can be the beginning of a new definition of cooperation and capacity to resolve differences between us,” Kerry said during a meeting with China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi.
“We are very hopeful that this can be the beginning not just of a conversation between you and me and us on the climate track but that we can begin to change the broader relationship,” Kerry said.
