Two people were killed and their daughter was seriously injured on Monday after blasts on the Crimean Bridge, a major supply artery for Russian troops fighting in Ukraine and a prestige project that was personally opened by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Images from the scene showed no traffic crossing the 19 kilometer road and rail bridge which links Russia to Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Unverified imagery showed twisted metal barriers, debris and a damaged car on the bridge. Dash cam footage showed drivers braking sharply shortly after the incident. The extent of the damage was not immediately clear.