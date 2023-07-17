  • Due to the cost and time-consuming procedures, only 2% of medical institutions and pharmacies in Japan have introduced the system of allowing prescriptions by doctors to be shared with pharmacies online. | KYODO
Only 2% of pharmacies and related medical facilities in Japan have adopted the country’s electronic prescription system nearly half a year since it launched, despite government plans for countrywide integration by the end of fiscal 2024.

As of July 2, only 4,690 of the roughly 230,000 medical institutions and pharmacies across the country have introduced the system, which allows prescriptions by doctors to be shared with pharmacies online, according to the health ministry.

Of them, 4,229, or about 90%, are pharmacies, while 423 are medical clinics, 24 are dental clinics and 14 are hospitals.

