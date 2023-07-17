  • South Korean rescue workers search for missing people near a bus along a deluged road leading to an underground tunnel where some 15 cars were trapped in floodwaters after heavy rains in Cheongju, South Korea, on Sunday. | YONHAP / VIA AFP-JIJI
    South Korean rescue workers search for missing people near a bus along a deluged road leading to an underground tunnel where some 15 cars were trapped in floodwaters after heavy rains in Cheongju, South Korea, on Sunday. | YONHAP / VIA AFP-JIJI

  • BLOOMBERG, STAFF REPORT

At least 49 people have died or remain missing in flooding and landslides across storm-battered South Korea as of Monday morning, with heavy rainfall forecast to continue, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.

Four more bodies were recovered overnight from a tunnel in the central city of Osong, North Chungcheong province, where about 15 vehicles including a bus were trapped, the news agency said. The underground road was flooded Saturday after a nearby river overflowed.

As of Monday, 10,570 people evacuated their homes nationwide due to rain damage, according to the headquarters. Authorities said up to 200 millimeters of rain has been forecast for Chungcheong and southern regions, and between 10 mm to 100 mm for the rest of the country through Tuesday.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW