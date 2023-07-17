At least 49 people have died or remain missing in flooding and landslides across storm-battered South Korea as of Monday morning, with heavy rainfall forecast to continue, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.

Four more bodies were recovered overnight from a tunnel in the central city of Osong, North Chungcheong province, where about 15 vehicles including a bus were trapped, the news agency said. The underground road was flooded Saturday after a nearby river overflowed.

As of Monday, 10,570 people evacuated their homes nationwide due to rain damage, according to the headquarters. Authorities said up to 200 millimeters of rain has been forecast for Chungcheong and southern regions, and between 10 mm to 100 mm for the rest of the country through Tuesday.