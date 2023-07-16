  • Lisa Pauli, 47, who says she wants to apply for medical assistance in dying when she is eligible because of her severe anorexia, in Toronto in June | REUTERS
    Lisa Pauli, 47, who says she wants to apply for medical assistance in dying when she is eligible because of her severe anorexia, in Toronto in June | REUTERS

TORONTO – Lisa Pauli wants to die.

The 47-year-old has wrestled with the eating disorder anorexia for decades; she says she has had a warped relationship with her body since age 8.

These days, Pauli says, she weighs 92 pounds and may go days without eating solid food. She says she is too weak to carry groceries home without stopping for breaks.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW