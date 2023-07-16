  • Kelp is dried at a fishing port in Yokohama. Countries around the world are now looking to Asia's seaweed savvy to help develop their own industries. | AFP-JIJI
    Kelp is dried at a fishing port in Yokohama. Countries around the world are now looking to Asia's seaweed savvy to help develop their own industries. | AFP-JIJI

Yokohama – Seaweed has long been a staple food in Japan, but the chunky, slimy kelp hauled into fisherman Ryoichi Kigawa’s boat is also starting to attract international attention for its potential as an eco-friendly supercrop.

Research into new applications for the marine plant — from carbon absorption to reducing methane emissions from cattle — is flourishing, and countries are looking to Asia’s seaweed savvy to develop their own industries.

Most of the kelp harvested by Kigawa and his colleagues at their port in Yokohama is sold to be boiled in soup stock and added to healthy salads.

