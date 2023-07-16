The number of workplace complaints reported and consultations requested by Japanese government employees hit a record high in fiscal 2022, with harassment issues the most common problem, according to the National Personnel Authority.

The total number of complaints and subsequent consultations conducted by the entity, which represents the interests of government staffers, rose to 1,739 through this March, up 138 from the previous year, according to data released in early July.

There were 1,294 consultations conducted across the 12 months, an increase for the ninth consecutive year. Cases in which multiple discussions were held over a single incident were counted only once.