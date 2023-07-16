One man has died and more than 2,000 people have been evacuated as heavy rain pounded Akita Prefecture over the weekend, local authorities said Sunday.

The Meteorological Agency continued to call for vigilance, warning of landslides, rising river levels and flooding in the region.

The man was found in a flooded car on farmland in Gojome at around 7:10 a.m. and later confirmed dead, rescue workers said.