Generative artificial intelligence offers an opportunity for Japan to achieve regrowth, Jun Uchikawa, chief information officer at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, said in a recent interview.

“The biggest challenge facing Japanese companies is the lack of talent and labor. Generative AI can resolve this,” Uchikawa said.

The Japanese banking group in April started a trial use of generative AI based on the technology of the ChatGPT chatbot for searching information and creating documents.

