  • South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and his wife, Kim Keon-hee, visit a memorial wall for the war dead in Kyiv on Saturday. | SOUTH KOREAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE / VIA AFP-JIJI
Seoul – South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol was in Ukraine on Saturday on an unannounced visit, his office said, where he visited the town of Bucha ahead of a summit with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“The president first toured the Bucha city massacre site near the capital Kyiv and the city of Irpin, where missile attacks were concentrated on civilian residential areas,” his office said.

“President Yoon will visit a memorial for the war dead to lay a wreath, and hold a summit meeting with President Zelensky,” it added in a statement.

