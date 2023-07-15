Families of 20 Gambian children who died after consuming cough syrups made in India will take their government to court this month for allegedly mishandling drug imports — a rare step in one of Africa’s poorest countries, where few have the means to challenge authorities.

The parents’ allegations and testimony, detailed in court documents, paint a comprehensive picture of the panic, confusion and heartbreak caused by the drugs in an already stretched medical system.

From one mother who unwittingly continued to give her child toxic medicine for two days after he started vomiting, to a family forced to repair a leaking intravenous drip that the hospital had attached to their child, the affidavits show parents in desperation as children with originally minor ailments succumbed.