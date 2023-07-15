U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration will cancel $39 billion in student debt for more than 804,000 borrowers, the Education Department said on Friday, describing the relief as the result of a “fix” to income-driven repayment (IDR) plans.

Borrowers will be eligible for forgiveness if they have made either 20 or 25 years of monthly IDR payments, the department said. The IDR program caps payment requirements for lower-income borrowers and forgives their remaining balance after a set number of years.

“These borrowers will join the millions of people that my administration has provided relief to over the past two years — resulting in over $116 billion in loan relief to over 3 million borrowers under my administration,” Biden said in a statement.