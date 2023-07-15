Brazilian federal police said Friday that they have arrested a 34-year-old man suspected of killing his wife and their daughter in Osaka Prefecture last August.

The Brazilian man, Anderson Robson Barbosa, had been placed on an international wanted list for allegedly killing his 29-year-old wife, Manami Aramaki, and their 3-year-old daughter at an apartment in Sakai.

The suspect was apprehended in Sao Paulo on Friday afternoon. Police said that he was located and arrested through international cooperation with Japanese police.