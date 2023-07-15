Amid elevated tensions between the U.S. and China, and as heat waves, flooding and forest fires made worse by global warming rattle the globe, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry is set to arrive in Beijing as the world’s top two polluters seek ways to cooperate.

“It is imperative that China and the United States find a way to cooperate with respect to the climate crisis,” Kerry said in a May interview on MSNBC, adding that his initial invitation from climate counterpart Xie Zhenhua was put on hold due to tensions over self-ruled Taiwan.

Kerry will likely hold talks with Xie during his visit.