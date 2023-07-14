Visitors to Tokyo’s Sensoji Temple were left in shock as an iconic dragon painting on the ceiling of the main hall peeled off and was left hanging above their heads.

The incident happened at about 11 a.m on July 8, said officials at the temple, a popular tourist destination that draws 30 million visitors every year.

A painting is seen hanging from a ceiling at Sensoji Temple in Tokyo on July 8. | COURTESY OF A TEMPLE VISITOR
