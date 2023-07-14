Amid a stubbornly severe global energy outlook, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will use his first trip to the Middle East since he took office as a chance to call for political stability in the region and reiterate the importance of stable energy supply chains.
Following a four-day trip to Europe — where he discussed Tokyo’s shared interests with NATO and the European Union — Kishida will fly to Saudi Arabia on Sunday for a short tour that will also take him to the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.
Despite the government’s ambitious goal to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 and Kishida’s plan to procure ¥150 trillion in public and private investment for his signature green transformation initiative, Tokyo remains heavily dependent on fossil fuels and imports 90% of its oil supplies from the Middle East. That makes the region one of critical importance for Japan, said Shunji Hosaka, director of the Institute of Energy Economics Japan.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.