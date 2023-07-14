Japan on Thursday gave assurances that a planned release of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant into the sea will be safe, at a meeting of foreign ministers from ASEAN member countries, China and South Korea, in the face of concerns from neighboring countries, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

At the gathering of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the three Asian countries, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi made it clear that his country will discharge the water in accordance with international standards and customs, the ministry said.

No participants at the meeting explicitly opposed the plan except for China, which has repeatedly urged Japan not to go through with the discharge.