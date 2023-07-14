  • Hyogo Prefectural Police investigators gather near the house of Saki Hosaka and others in Kobe on June 23. | KYODO
    Hyogo Prefectural Police investigators gather near the house of Saki Hosaka and others in Kobe on June 23. | KYODO

  • Jiji

Kobe – Police arrested four people on Thursday for allegedly abandoning the body of a 6-year-old boy in the city of Kobe.

The four in custody include the boy’s mother, Saki Hosaka, 34, his uncle, Daichi, 32, and his aunts, Tomomi and Asaka, both 30.

The boy, Nao, is believed to have died of traumatic shock. An iron pipe was among the items confiscated from an apartment in Kobe where the four and the boy lived.

