The Associated Press is licensing a part its archive of news stories to OpenAI under a deal that will explore generative AI’s use in news, the companies said Thursday, a move that could set the precedent for similar partnerships between the industries.

The news publisher will gain access to OpenAI’s technology and product expertise as part of the deal, the financial details of which were not disclosed.

AP also did not reveal how it would integrate OpenAI’s technology in its news operations. The publisher already uses AI for automating corporate earnings reports, recapping sporting events and transcription for certain live events.