Multiple severed heads of wild boars were found placed in a schoolyard in the city of Kobe on Wednesday, with police suspecting they were cut intentionally.
The heads, which all appeared to be from juvenile boars, were found at Nagamine Junior High School in the city’s Nada Ward, the Sankei daily reported, citing the prefectural police.
A teacher at the school discovered them while patrolling the premises at around 1 p.m. There were no traces of blood or knives at the scene, the report said.
