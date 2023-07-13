Thai politician Pita Limjaroenrat will have his first shot at occupying the country’s top political office Thursday, as lawmakers gathered to elect a new prime minister in a vote that will test whether conservative groups are willing to undermine the results of a May election.
The National Assembly started its meeting at 9:30 a.m. in Bangkok. Pita, 42, is the sole candidate running for the top job after his progressive Move Forward Party emerged as the biggest winner at the polls. Yet, his premiership isn’t a given.
He must first seek to win the votes of enough military-appointed senators to meet the threshold to become prime minister under electoral rules designed by the royalist establishment after a 2014 coup. On top of that, Pita also faces legal challenges that could see him disqualified as a lawmaker and his party disbanded over its push to amend the country’s royal defamation law.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.