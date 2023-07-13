Thai politician Pita Limjaroenrat will have his first shot at occupying the country’s top political office Thursday, as lawmakers gathered to elect a new prime minister in a vote that will test whether conservative groups are willing to undermine the results of a May election.

The National Assembly started its meeting at 9:30 a.m. in Bangkok. Pita, 42, is the sole candidate running for the top job after his progressive Move Forward Party emerged as the biggest winner at the polls. Yet, his premiership isn’t a given.

He must first seek to win the votes of enough military-appointed senators to meet the threshold to become prime minister under electoral rules designed by the royalist establishment after a 2014 coup. On top of that, Pita also faces legal challenges that could see him disqualified as a lawmaker and his party disbanded over its push to amend the country’s royal defamation law.