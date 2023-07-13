President Tsai Ing-wen’s government is racing to plug loopholes in its equality laws after a series of sexual harassment scandals rocked the island’s political elite ahead of a critical election.

Tsai’s cabinet is expected to greenlight significantly tougher measures against sexual harassment on Thursday. Employers who commit sexual harassment will face fines as large as NT$1 million (¥4.4 million) and as long as three years in prison under the revised legislation, Taiwan’s official Central News Agency reported.

The cabinet’s proposal will be delivered to the legislature in the coming weeks for approval, with the changes expected to become law by the end of July.