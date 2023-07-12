Siblings and solo around-the-world aviators Mack and Zara Rutherford set more records on Tuesday as they collected a trophy whose previous winners include Lewis Hamilton and Richard Branson.

The British-Belgian duo are the youngest winners of the Royal Automobile Club’s Segrave Trophy, first awarded in 1930 and featuring a roll call of aviation pioneers and motorsport greats.

Mack, who was the world’s youngest qualified pilot at 15, was only 16 when he set off from the Bulgarian capital Sofia last year to become, at 17, the youngest person to fly unaccompanied around the world.