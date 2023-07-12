Portugal on Tuesday banned tourist boats from approaching pods of orcas and issued instructions on what to do when approached by the so-called killer whales, after a series of incidents in the past few years off the Portuguese and Spanish coasts.

Portugal’s Institute for the Conservation of Nature and Forests (ICNF) said the ban, which mainly applies to boats offering whale-watching trips, would be in force until the end of the year.

It also said that whenever orcas are sighted and trying to approach, boats should move away to avoid contact, and that if they are already close, such vessels need to stop, leaving the engine running, until the animals leave.