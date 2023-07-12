The Singapore Japanese Secondary School has established classes for students with special educational needs this academic year as long sought by Japanese expatriates in the Southeast Asian country.

Masako Mori, special adviser to the Japanese prime minister, praised the institute for becoming the first Japanese international school abroad to open such classes solely for junior high school students.

“It’ll be a role model that I think will lead to moves to open such classes in other countries,” said Mori, who worked for the establishment of the Singapore classes.