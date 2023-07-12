An expert panel advising the Defense Ministry proposed Wednesday the modernization of the organization’s recruitment principles to attract highly skilled professionals in cyber, outer space and other emerging security areas amid the aging country’s challenging employment landscape.

“Even if advanced equipment is in place, Japan cannot defend itself if it cannot secure people to operate (its assets),” the panel said, citing the introduction of long-range missiles the country has decided to acquire to be used in counterstrike operations.

The report came as the government plans to create a new recruiting system to employ highly skilled Self-Defense Forces officers as early as the next fiscal year, starting April 2024.