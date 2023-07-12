  • A meeting at the Mie Prefectural Government building on Tuesday to discuss measures to prevent the recurrence of a case in which a girl died after authorities decided not to take her into custody based on an AI assessment. | KYODO
  • Jiji

Tsu, Mie Pref. – A 4-year-old girl has died in the city of Tsu, Mie Prefecture, after the prefectural government decided not to take her into temporary custody based on an artificial intelligence assessment of the case, it was learned Tuesday.

In June, the Mie Prefectural Police arrested the girl’s mother, 42, for allegedly inflicting injuries resulting in the girl’s death.

The AI system, which was introduced in 2020, uses data collected from around 13,000 past cases handled by child consultation centers and shows the proportion of previous cases in which children were taken into temporary custody.

