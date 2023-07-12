Japanese households’ inflation expectations rose in the three months to June, a central bank survey showed on Wednesday, adding to growing signs that conditions for phasing out massive monetary stimulus may be falling into place.

The survey will be among the factors the Bank of Japan will scrutinize in producing new inflation forecasts at its July 27-28 rate review, and in deciding whether to maintain its yield curve control policy that sets a 0% cap on long-term yields.

The ratio of Japanese households expecting prices to rise a year from now stood at 86.3% in June, up from 85.7% in March to hit the highest level since June 2022, the BOJ survey showed.