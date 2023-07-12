Scroll through TikTok in Taiwan, and you’ll find a rolling stream of videos covering the heated campaign for next January’s presidential election.

That’s making the island the next battleground in the war over political disinformation and the debate over whether China’s government can manipulate the popular app to its advantage — a concern shared in Washington ahead of the 2024 U.S. election.

TikTok isn’t the most used social media platform on the island — Facebook and YouTube have more daily visitors — and disinformation cuts across social media apps. But TikTok’s Chinese ownership and its status as the fastest-growing app is drawing scrutiny as campaigning gets underway.