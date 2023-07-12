  • Despite its widespread use, self-media has been criticized for being a source of sensational news and misinformation because it lacks a standardized editorial process. | REUTERS
HONG KONG – China’s cyber-regulator has called for greater oversight by online platforms in moderating content published by so-called self-media — independent content creators who are not state-run or affiliated with the government — in its latest bid to “maintain order” online.

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) on Monday put the onus on online platforms, saying they should take prompt action to monitor and suspend user accounts that disseminate false information or weigh in on hot-button topics that could have a harmful impact, according to a notice published earlier this week.

“Self-media that produce misinformation and rumors, speculate on current events or spread illegal and bad information that have a harmful impact simultaneously through a variety of platforms shall be shut down, blacklisted from the platform and reported to the cyberspace department,” the regulation said.

