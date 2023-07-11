The Defense Ministry and the Self-Defense Forces are redoubling efforts to develop human resources capable of combating cyberattacks.

Defense authorities see a need to reinforce the SDF’s response capabilities as people related to foreign militaries are said to be involved in cyberattacks to steal classified military information and incapacitate infrastructure systems, officials have said.

The ministry and the SDF plan to expand the Ground Self-Defense Force’s Signal School in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, and other educational facilities in the future. In a bid to deter cyberattacks, the GSDF will secure human resources capable of taking proactive cyber defense measures, the officials said.