Nissan is considering reaching a final agreement this week on a review of its alliance with French partner Renault.
The Japanese automaker is expected to seek an agreement after its board meets as early as Thursday to discuss its planned investment in Ampere, Renault’s new electric vehicle subsidiary, which is key to the partnership talks.
It also hopes to conclude a final contract with the French automaker to achieve an equal capital relationship.
