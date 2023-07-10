Ukraine’s envoy to Japan said Monday that Tokyo has two key areas where it can provide support to Kyiv: providing funds and expertise for rebuilding cities devastated by Russia’s invasion and transferring defense equipment such as anti-drone weapons.

“What I see is that Japan’s role could be in major infrastructure projects,” Ukrainian Ambassador to Japan Sergiy Korsunsky told a news conference in Tokyo a day after Kyiv marked the 500th day of the conflict.

Korsunsky, noting Japan’s vast experience in rebuilding communities after disasters like the devastating March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, said Tokyo’s role in supporting Ukraine would likely be bigger in the war-torn country’s reconstruction than during the fighting.