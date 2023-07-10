U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s trip to Beijing may have yielded few concrete developments, but there are hopes that the more civil tone will help the world’s largest economies forge greater compatibility in some areas.

“President Biden and I do not see the relationship between the U.S. and China through the frame of great power conflict. We believe that the world is big enough for both of our countries to thrive,” Yellen told reporters after 10 hours of meetings over the course of her four-day trip.

Yellen met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Vice Premier He Lifeng, Finance Minister Liu Kun, People’s Bank of China Deputy Gov. Pan Gongsheng and other senior officials for conversations, the tone of which she described as “direct, substantive and productive.”