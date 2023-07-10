With war dragging on, some of Ukraine’s millions of refugees are beginning to think about settling for good in the countries they find themselves in across Europe, posing a challenge to rebuilding the economy when the guns finally fall silent.

Natalka Korzh, 52, a TV director and mother-of-two, left behind a newly built dream house when she escaped the rockets falling on Kyiv in the early days of the war. She is only just finding her feet in Portugal, and doesn’t plan on packing up her life again even when fighting stops in Ukraine.

“Now, at 52, I have to start from scratch”, said Korzh, who wants to open a charity in Portugal to help other migrants in the town of Lagoa, which she now calls home.