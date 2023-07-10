Japan’s current account surplus in May saw a more than twofold increase from a year earlier to ¥1.86 trillion ($13 billion), helped by record investment returns for the month and a smaller trade deficit due to a sharp drop in energy imports, government data showed Monday.

Exports, a key driver of the Japanese economy, marked their first year-on-year drop in 27 months amid fewer shipments to China and concern about slowing global economic growth. In all, Japan’s trade deficit shrank 38.8% to ¥1.19 trillion.

The country was in the black for the fourth straight month, with returns on overseas investments a major contributor.