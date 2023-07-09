Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday that the leaders of the U.S.-led trans-Atlantic NATO defense alliance should discuss Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant at their summit this week.

NATO leaders will meet in Vilnius on July 11-12 to tackle a wide range of topics, from divisions over Ukraine’s membership bid and Sweden’s accession to boosting ammunition stockpiles and reviewing the first defense plans in decades.

Accusing Ukraine of “systematic infliction of damage” to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Zakharova said that “the NATO summit’s key attention should be devoted to it.”