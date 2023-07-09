  • Ukrainian emergency workers take part in a drill simulating a nuclear disaster in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on June 29. | DAVID GUTTENFELDER / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    Ukrainian emergency workers take part in a drill simulating a nuclear disaster in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on June 29. | DAVID GUTTENFELDER / THE NEW YORK TIMES

Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday that the leaders of the U.S.-led trans-Atlantic NATO defense alliance should discuss Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant at their summit this week.

NATO leaders will meet in Vilnius on July 11-12 to tackle a wide range of topics, from divisions over Ukraine’s membership bid and Sweden’s accession to boosting ammunition stockpiles and reviewing the first defense plans in decades.

Accusing Ukraine of “systematic infliction of damage” to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Zakharova said that “the NATO summit’s key attention should be devoted to it.”

