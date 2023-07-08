Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering reshuffling his Cabinet and the leadership of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) around mid-September, several government and party sources have said.

Kishida is apparently aiming to strengthen his administration through personnel changes at a time when his Cabinet’s approval ratings have been on a downward trend, due chiefly to a series of problems related to the My Number personal identification system.

The prime minister, who concurrently serves as LDP president, will make a final decision on the matter after examining his diplomatic schedule and other factors, the sources said Friday.