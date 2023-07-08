The first meeting of the Nuclear Consultative Group (NCG) between South Korea and the United States will take place on July 18 in Seoul, a report citing the Presidential Office said Saturday.

The meeting will discuss “information sharing, consultation mechanism and joint planning and execution designed to bolster nuclear deterrence against North Korea,” the Yonhap news agency reported.

The NCG was first announced during the bilateral summit in Washington in April amid growing calls in South Korea for its own nuclear bombs, a step Washington opposes.