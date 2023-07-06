A bridge girder slipped off a raised platform at a construction site in central Japan early Thursday, killing two workers and leaving five others injured, police have said.

Seven people were taken to hospital after the incident, which occurred at around 3:10 a.m.

The two workers who were later confirmed dead are Hisao Murota, 53, and Kaname Maeda, 51, police said, adding that two other workers were seriously injured.