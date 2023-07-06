Low household income has the most significant impact on whether a child participates in extracurricular activities, a survey by a nonprofit organization has found.

According to the survey, almost 30% of children from households with an annual income of less than ¥3,000,000 are significantly less likely to participate in extracurricular activities. For children from households with incomes exceeding ¥6,000,000 per year, the figure is 11.3%.

The survey covered 2,097 parents of elementary school students from grades 1 to 6 over a period of two days in October 2022 and was conducted by Chance for Children, a nonprofit organization based in Tokyo’s Sumida ward.