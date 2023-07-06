Japan and China are making arrangements for a foreign ministerial meeting in Indonesia next week on the fringes of a series of gatherings involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, diplomatic sources said Wednesday.

While Japan aims to stabilize bilateral ties through dialogue, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang are likely to discuss such issues as Japan’s plan to release treated radioactive water into the sea from the crippled Fukushima nuclear complex, which Beijing strongly opposes.

Hayashi is planning to attend the regional foreign ministerial meetings in Jakarta on July 13 and 14, including the ASEAN-plus-three talks involving Japan, China and South Korea, the sources said.