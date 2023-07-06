  • Bei Zhenying with an image of her husband, Ruan Xiaohuan, at their apartment in Shanghai on April 29, 2023. He was brilliant, quirky and intensely private — and also, she now suspects, an anonymous dissident blogger who had won fame for years of evading the surveillance state. | THE NEW YORK TIMES
    Bei Zhenying with an image of her husband, Ruan Xiaohuan, at their apartment in Shanghai on April 29, 2023. He was brilliant, quirky and intensely private — and also, she now suspects, an anonymous dissident blogger who had won fame for years of evading the surveillance state. | THE NEW YORK TIMES

It wasn’t as if Bei Zhenying didn’t know that her husband was unusual, or even that he had some secrets.

He was a talented computer programmer, and she fell for his inquisitive intelligence and playfulness when they met at university in Shanghai. But he was also proudly nonconformist — refusing to use social media or buy new clothes — and intensely private, disappearing into his study to do work he wouldn’t discuss.

Bei, 45, accepted those quirks as the habits of a professional geek, someone engrossed in a world that she, a corporate business manager, didn’t understand. But she never imagined just how little she knew about her husband, Ruan Xiaohuan, until the Shanghai police stormed into the couple’s apartment and took him away.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW