  • Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko gives a speech during a ceremony marking Independence Day at the Mound of Glory memorial complex outside the country's capital Minsk on Monday. | BELARUSIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / VIA AFP-JIJI
Geneva – The human rights situation in Belarus is catastrophic, and only getting worse, the United Nations special rapporteur on the country said Tuesday.

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko’s regime in Minsk is deliberately purging civil society of its last dissenting voices, Anais Marin told the U.N. Human Rights Council.

“The situation remains catastrophic. Unfortunately, it keeps on worsening,” said the special rapporteur on the human rights situation in Belarus.

