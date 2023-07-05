  • Commuters ride on a train bearing graffiti reading 'Nael, Rest in Peace' in Paris on July 4. The killing of Nahel M. has revived longstanding accusations of institutional racism within the French police, which rights groups say single out minorities during stops. | AFP-JIJI
    Commuters ride on a train bearing graffiti reading "Nael, Rest in Peace" in Paris on July 4. The killing of Nahel M. has revived longstanding accusations of institutional racism within the French police, which rights groups say single out minorities during stops. | AFP-JIJI

PARIS – A campaign to raise money for the family of the policeman who shot dead French teenager Nahel M. topped €1.47 million ($1.6 million) on Tuesday, far outstripping donations to Nahel’s family and causing shame and anger among many French people.

The fallout from the shooting, and from the wave of rioting it triggered in France’s poor suburbs, continued to dominate political debate, with Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne advocating in parliament a crackdown on young rioters and their parents.

President Emmanuel Macron hosted a 3½-hour meeting with 302 mayors of towns where rioting took place, described as “cathartic” by one of the participants, and told them violence was subsiding.

