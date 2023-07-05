A campaign to raise money for the family of the policeman who shot dead French teenager Nahel M. topped €1.47 million ($1.6 million) on Tuesday, far outstripping donations to Nahel’s family and causing shame and anger among many French people.

The fallout from the shooting, and from the wave of rioting it triggered in France’s poor suburbs, continued to dominate political debate, with Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne advocating in parliament a crackdown on young rioters and their parents.

President Emmanuel Macron hosted a 3½-hour meeting with 302 mayors of towns where rioting took place, described as “cathartic” by one of the participants, and told them violence was subsiding.