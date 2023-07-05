Public fury is growing in the Arab world over one of Israel’s biggest military operations in the occupied West Bank in years, yet Arab states that normalized ties with Israel are unlikely to turn their condemnation of the Israeli assault into action.

Thousands of people were evacuated from the Jenin refugee camp on Tuesday as the Israeli operation continued for a second day, and Palestinian officials said at least 10 people had been killed. Israel says its army is destroying infrastructure and weapons of Iran-backed militant groups in the camp.

The military operation is diplomatically awkward for the four Arab states that have signed peace pacts — known as the Abraham Accords — with Israel, and it makes the already distant prospect of including Saudi Arabia in the U.S.-backed push for normalized ties even more remote.