A former operations executive on the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee admitted Wednesday to bid-rigging charges related to the 2021 Summer Games, as the latest scandal overshadowing the legacy of the global sporting event continues to unfold.

“There is no mistake” in the charges of violating the antimonopoly law, Yasuo Mori told an opening hearing at the Tokyo District Court — the first trial proceedings related to bid rigging for contracts worth around ¥43.7 billion ($302 million) to plan and run Olympic test events and competitions.

Six companies, including advertising giant Dentsu Group and rival Hakuhodo, as well as Mori and six other individuals have been indicted, with the 56-year-old former executive seen as playing a leading role in arranging the bid rigging.