Humanity’s failure to draw down planet-heating carbon dioxide emissions — 41 billion tonnes in 2022 — has thrust once-marginal options for capping or reducing carbon dioxide in the atmosphere to center stage in climate policy and investment.

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) and direct air capture (DAC) are both complex industrial processes that isolate carbon dioxide, but these newly booming technologies are fundamentally different and often conflated.

Here’s a primer on what they are and how they differ.